Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $492.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

