Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $492.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
