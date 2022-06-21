Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.66. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

