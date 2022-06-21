Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,523 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $76.49.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
