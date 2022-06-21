Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 95,523 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $76.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

