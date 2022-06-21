Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $9.88. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2,664 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

