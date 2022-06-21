Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,838,875 shares.The stock last traded at $21.75 and had previously closed at $21.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $18,598,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 501,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 487,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

