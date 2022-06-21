Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,612 shares.The stock last traded at $72.62 and had previously closed at $70.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

