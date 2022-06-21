Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,937 shares.The stock last traded at $158.82 and had previously closed at $158.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

