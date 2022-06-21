Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.