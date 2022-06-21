Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

