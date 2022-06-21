Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 20th (BLRX, CCMP, CNSL, EXK, KMB, MTRX, RACE, SQ, STZ, SYF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 20th:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get BioLineRx Ltd alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.