Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 20th (BLRX, CCMP, CNSL, EXK, KMB, MTRX, RACE, SQ, STZ, SYF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 20th:
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.