IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Acquires $250,620.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IPGP stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 1,077,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,277. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.
About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.