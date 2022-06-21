IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Acquires $250,620.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IPGP stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 1,077,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,277. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

