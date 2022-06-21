IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.80.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

