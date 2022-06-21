iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 68,591 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $76.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 185,443 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,851,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,206,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

