iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period.

