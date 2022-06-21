iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter.

