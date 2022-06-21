iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 198,229 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $40.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,110,000 after buying an additional 455,121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 163,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.