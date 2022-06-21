ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 185. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. ITM Power traded as low as GBX 201.11 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 210.33 ($2.58), with a volume of 429152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.63).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.53) price target on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.78).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.