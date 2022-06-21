ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

