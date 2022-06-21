IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.95

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.95 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 198.90 ($2.44), with a volume of 727043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.20 ($2.48).

IWG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IWG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.43 ($4.00).

Get IWG alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.16), for a total value of £129,000 ($158,010.78).

About IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.