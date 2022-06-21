J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

SJM stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

