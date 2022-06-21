J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.34

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.34 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 205.08 ($2.51). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 208.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 20,128,928 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.31).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.34. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

