James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,049 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £100.23 million and a PE ratio of 32.08. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950 ($11.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($20.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,130.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.97.
About James Cropper
