James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,049 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £100.23 million and a PE ratio of 32.08. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950 ($11.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($20.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,130.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.97.

Get James Cropper alerts:

About James Cropper (Get Rating)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.