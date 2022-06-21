Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 11.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $511.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
