Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 11.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $511.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

