Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.95

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 27066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.