Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.95

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 27066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.