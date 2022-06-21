JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.85 and last traded at $62.20. Approximately 220,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,571,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after purchasing an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

