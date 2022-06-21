Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FME traded up €0.37 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €49.81 ($52.43). The stock had a trading volume of 488,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.20 and a 200 day moving average of €57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

