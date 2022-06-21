Jeffrey Ishmael Purchases 12,500 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

