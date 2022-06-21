Jennifer Jarrett Sells 6,081 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

