Jennifer Jarrett Sells 6,081 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.02.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Read More
