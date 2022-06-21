Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd.
JRSH opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.