Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd.

JRSH opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

