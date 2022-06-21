Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($8.92) and traded as high as GBX 765 ($9.37). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($8.92), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.50.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
