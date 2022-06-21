JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

