JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 11%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.85 and last traded at $62.25. 45,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,165,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKS. UBS Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

