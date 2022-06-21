Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Up 3.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 626,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

