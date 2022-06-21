Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Jiuzi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

