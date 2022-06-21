John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff Sells 50,000 Shares

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £295,500 ($361,954.92).
Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £547.05 million and a PE ratio of 42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.04. John Menzies plc has a one year low of GBX 248.50 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.41).
John Menzies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.