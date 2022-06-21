Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 341,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

