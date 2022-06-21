Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow Buys 57,600 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 57,600 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

