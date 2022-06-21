Joshua J. Viets Purchases 2,450 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

