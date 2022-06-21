JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.12% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.81 ($19.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($44.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

