JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,730 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.42) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,864.62 ($71.84).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,125 ($62.78) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,645.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,520.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £83.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.