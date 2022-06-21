JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades boohoo group (LON:BOO) to Neutral

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 190 ($2.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.11 ($2.34).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £801.15 million and a P/E ratio of -210.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 327.90 ($4.02).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.