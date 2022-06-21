JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $26.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

