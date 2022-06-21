Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 2.8% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.04 ($24.25) and last traded at €23.04 ($24.25). 320,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.42 ($23.60).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
