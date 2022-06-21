Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 2.8% Higher

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.04 ($24.25) and last traded at €23.04 ($24.25). 320,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.42 ($23.60).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

