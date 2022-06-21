Kara Leah Norman Sells 4,100 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 4,100 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$24,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,165,605.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.