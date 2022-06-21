Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $4.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 228,877 shares trading hands.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,978 shares of company stock worth $2,153,045. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 211,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

