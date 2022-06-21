KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.80

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KB. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

