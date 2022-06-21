KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.58

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and traded as low as $60.43. KBC Group shares last traded at $60.61, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

