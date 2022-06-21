KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 455,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,067,768 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in KE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after acquiring an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

