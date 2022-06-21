Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.