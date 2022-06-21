Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 106,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,529,965 shares.The stock last traded at $70.22 and had previously closed at $67.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $50,649,322. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

